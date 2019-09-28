Mayor’s Fall Pumpkin Float Set for Oct. 18

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced the return of the annual Fall Pumpkin Float at the Boston Common Frog Pond on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of illuminated jack-o’-lanterns will be floated on the water accompanied by spooky family activities.

Attendees are asked to bring 8-inch or smaller carved pumpkins that will be lit and then floated on the Frog Pond for a dramatic early evening display. Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of fun activities. Test your courage in our haunted zombie maze, take a ride on the Spooky Mansion Slide, experience the Jumpin’ Pumpkin, try your skills at the bean bag toss, and enjoy nighttime fun on our LED swings and seesaws.

The Fall Pumpkin Float is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston. The title sponsor is Capital One, key sponsors are HP Hood LLC, Polar Beverages, and L.L. Bean, and the media sponsor is Magic 106.7. Additional support is provided by Perfect Parties.

This free family-friendly event will also include glow-in-the-dark games, children’s crafts, games and giveaways by Magic 106.7, and scarily delicious snacks and refreshments provided by Power Crunch Bars, KIND Snacks, and HP Hood LLC. A monster mash of science activities will include the Massachusetts Horticulture Society, giant bubbles with the “Bubble Guy” Jim Dichter, and Halloween giveaways.

For more information, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or visit www.boston.gov/parks.