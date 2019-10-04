Final Year for Boston Christmas Festival

For those seeking something special this gift-giving season, the Boston Christmas Festival is hosting hundreds of juried Artisans selling their handcrafted items, gourmet foods, and unique gifts at the Seaport World Trade Center the weekend of November 8-10. It’s like combining Etsy and Pinterest and bringing it to life in a 100,000 square foot massive bazaar. Tickets and more at BostonChristmasFestival.com

“The Boston Christmas Festival has kicked off the holidays in Boston for 33 years. It will be sadly missed, says Jackie Ralston, founder, and organizer of the Festival. Our fans would not let this incredible event fade away due to The Seaport closing, so we searched for an alternative location until we found the PERFECT spot. Look for us in 2020 at Mohegan Sun on Thanksgiving weekend. We will treat guests to a destination experience. Fabulous shopping from artisans pop-up boutiques, restaurants, shows, and music all under one roof.”

The organizers are determined to make sure shoppers have an incredible experience this year with:

350 Juried Artisans Pop Up Stores

Something special in all price ranges

Early bird tickets available at $14

The event offers over 350 pop up shops showcasing handcrafted items in every price range. From the country’s premier artisans and crafters, the Festival is the one-stop solution to the Christmas shopping conundrum. Aisles chock full of seasonal decor, distinctive home accessories, and custom apparel. Fashion and fine jewelry, gourmet foods, and handmade toys make it easy and stress-free to wrap up shopping.

One-of-a-kind accent pieces enhance the home and will make memorable gifts. Consider an eye-catching steampunk lamp fashioned from salvaged industrial vintage pipes by David Langille of Plattsburgh, New York. How about a handsome cribbage board inlaid with reclaimed mussel and clam shells to create a loon motif by Michelle Klam/Maine Shellware of Bangor, Maine. Don’t miss the hand-blown glass art, phosphorus infused paperweights which dramatically glows in the dark by Christine Volpe of Killingsworth, Connecticut.

For hard-to-please men, a humorous sports-themed wall print from the Mahlon Williams of Boston, Mass will make the perfect addition to any man cave. Or special order a personalized sports mosaic comprised of hundreds or player images from years gone by created by David Addario (Hooksett, NH).

Fashionistas will find the Festival offers unique gifts from the affordable to splurge-worthy. Among the standouts are nautical apparel for men, women and children based on award-winning oil paintings by Vanessa Piche (North Kingstown, RI), art-wear cardigans embellished with sparkling crystals by Laurie Adelmann of Rollingsford, NH (Bling Bling Artwear), mittens and fingerless gloves made from once loved sweaters by Anita Jordan of Boxford, Mass.

A show staple, the “Specialty Foods” section, offers a satisfying selection for entertaining, gifts, or stocking stuffers. The infused, smoked and barrel-aged maple syrups by Eric and Laura Sorkin will enhance savory dishes. Gluten-free options like cookies, brownies and whoopie pies whipped up by Ron Geoffroy of Salem, New Hampshire will end meals on a sweet note. Chocolate aficionados cannot get enough hand-dipped truffles by Dean Bingham of Portland, Maine. Signature flavors like Tequila-Lime, Wasabi Ginger Sake, and Maine Moonshine will blow your mind.

Gifts for children also abound. Playful fabric prints will make the baby quilts and bibs crafted by Lorraine Brutti/Lorraine’s Crafts (Burlington MA) ideal for little ones. Slightly older kids will adore the costumes and dress-up capes and tutus by Ann Lamb (Schnectady, NY) and the educational and interactive The “Look Book” scavenger hunt series authored by former teacher Barbara Tibbetts (Acton, MA).

Festival hours are Friday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults; free for children under 14. Public transportation is available via the Silver Line from South Station to the World Trade Center Station. Located beside the Seaport Hotel and The Boston Christmas Festival. For driving directions, set GPS to 200 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210. For information, call (617) 385-5000, or visit BostonChristmasFestival.com to print a discount coupon or buy tickets online. For the latest updates, follow the Boston Christmas Festival on Facebook.

Artisan Promotions, Inc. presents The Christmas Festival, organizers of top quality art shows since 1982. We’re committed to creating incredible shopping experiences for shoppers looking for unique, American-made goods.