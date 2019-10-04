Local Businesses Celebrate Milestone Anniversary With MassGeneral Hospital for Children

By Mark Nardi

A premiere Boston philanthropic event, Storybook Ball will celebrate its 20th anniversary with 500 guests on Saturday, October 19, at The Castle in Back Bay. With Chestnut Hill’s Jennifer and Mark Dolins and Charlestown’s Andrea and Justin Rosen co-chairing, this very special evening will recognize the more than $29 million that this annual gala has raised to date for MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC). The clinical focus of this year’s gathering will be on the Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition programs at MGHfC, which provide multidisciplinary care and expertise in gastrointestinal, liver, pancreatic, nutritional and feeding disorders in infants, children and adolescents.

Many local businesses have generously supported the efforts of Storybook Ball over the years, including John Hancock, SharkNinja and Herb Chambers, and 2019 Carnival Booth sponsors Blank Label, Bloomingdale’s, Boston Symphony Orchestra, North River Outfitter, PUMA, Rafanelli Events, Rent the Runway, Rue La La, and Trinchero Family Estates.

“Philanthropy is deeply rooted in Bloomingdale’s core values and part of our company’s DNA,” said Matt Dunphy, Trade Area Vice President NY/New England, Bloomingdale’s, a partner to the event for over a decade. “We believe in engaging the communities we serve because what’s important to our customer is important to us. As the oldest provider of pediatric services, MGH is committed to expanding support and services for children and families with complex physical and emotional needs. For 12 years we have proudly supported the Storybook Ball, and their continued efforts to provide extraordinary care to MGH patients and families. After all, it’s one of the most glamourous nights in Boston, so it’s only fitting that Bloomingdale’s would be there!”

“We are honored to once again be a part of the enchanting Storybook Ball,” said Mark McWeeny, CEO Rue Gilt Groupe. “For nearly a decade, Rue La La has been proud to support the vital research initiatives and extraordinary patient care that Massachusetts General Hospital for Children provides. Giving back to the community is a story that Rue La La will continue to tell and we are looking forward to this amazing event.”

This year, Buzz and Woody and the whole gang are the inspiration for the Storybook Ball, bringing “Toy Story” to life at The Castle. The theme of Toy Story, and the collaboration of all the toys pulling together to help their children, is the perfect way to express how everyone comes together at MGHfC. Rafanelli Events will work its Storybook magic once again, helping everyone feel like a kid as it welcomes guests into the nostalgia of “Pizza Planet,” complete with old school arcade games and an enchanting setting that will delight and surprise. A special visit to the Toy Chest of Events will bring back memories of 20 years of the Storybook Ball.

As guests enjoy dinner presented by The Catered Affair, they will have the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind treasures in the form of live auction packages offered by local partners. These distinctive offerings include an unforgettable night at a Boston Red Sox Game where 20 guests will watch the action from the Owner’s Seats. For seats that are equally as impressive, another package seats six guests on a private plane to New York City to see the Celtics take on the Brooklyn Nets. And a journey a bit farther, to the lush countryside of Ireland, welcomes four guests to Dublin, Kilkea Castle, and a host of unique luxuries and adventures.

For tickets and more information, visit storybookballboston.org.