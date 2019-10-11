Flaherty Gets Top Spot on The Ballot for November Election

Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael F. Flaherty’s name was drawn for the coveted first spot on the ballot in a public ballot drawing held by the City of Boston’s Elections Department. The ballot drawing, which was held on Thursday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at City Hall, set the stage for the citywide general election scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Councilor Flaherty, who is seeking another term as a Boston City Councilor At-Large, had a strong showing of results in field of 15 candidates leading into the preliminary election and thus securing a spot for the general election.

With less than 5 weeks remaining until the general election, Councilor Flaherty continues to reach out to voters across Boston. “Residents in Boston want to build on the work we’ve accomplished– increased access to affordable housing, closing the opportunity gaps, and stabilizing our neighborhoods through community preservation efforts,” stated Flaherty. “In order to continue these efforts and more, I will need your continued support as we campaign for the November election.”

As a husband, father, neighbor and proud lifelong Bostonian, Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael F. Flaherty is committed to ensuring that Boston is an accessible, equitable, and inclusive city for our residents to work, play and live in. For more information on his campaign and his work on the Boston City Council, visit www.MichaelFlaherty.com.