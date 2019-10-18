Environmental Advocates Support Kenzie Bok for Boston City Council

As city elections approach on November 5th, the Massachusetts Sierra Club, the Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM) Action Fund, and Sunrise Boston have all endorsed Kenzie Bok for the District 8 seat on the Boston City Council. Environmental advocates agree that Kenzie is the candidate who will both steward District 8’s treasured green spaces and help Boston meet the looming challenge of climate change.

“I am so grateful to earn this strong set of environmental endorsements,” said Kenzie. “I grew up playing in Boston’s public parks, and I was proud to help secure more funding for our open green spaces through the Community Preservation Act. In neighborhood planning conversations over the past few years, I have also worked to highlight the public health effects of air pollution. As the world careens towards climate crisis, we need leadership on the Boston City Council that will think long-term and act immediately to reduce emissions and mitigate our flooding risks. I want to be that Councilor for District 8.”

In the words of Sunrise Boston, the youth-led movement that organized the recent Climate Strike, “Kenzie fully understands the need for urgent climate action and will champion bold progressive climate policies at the local level.” Jordan Meehan, chair of the MA Sierra Club’s Political Committee, adds that, “Kenzie is a dedicated advocate for expanding public transit, environmental justice, and accelerating our transition to 100% renewable energy. With her vision and deep knowledge of policy, we are confident that Kenzie Bok will be the environmental champion that Boston needs.”

The ELM Action Fund highlighted specific policies supported by Bok: “Kenzie will work to lower emissions through building code changes, community choice energy, investment in public transit, and more electric vehicle charging infrastructure. She plans to prioritize flood defense and resiliency in ways that enhance public green space. She is deeply committed to encouraging shifts to lower-carbon modes of transportation and making our streets safer for all users.”

In endorsing Kenzie for the District 8 seat on the Boston City Council, the MA Sierra Club, ELM Action Fund, and Sunrise Boston join a number of other advocacy groups, including the Bay State Stonewall Democrats, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, the Right to the City Vote coalition, and the Democratic committees of Boston Wards 4, 5, and 10.

Kenzie has also earned the endorsements of The Boston Globe, Attorney General Maura Healey, State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, State Representatives Jay Livingstone and Aaron Michlewitz, At-Large City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George, District Councilors Josh Zakim, Kim Janey, Lydia Edwards, and Ed Flynn, Suffolk County Register of Probate Felix D. Arroyo, and the workers of UNITE HERE Local 26, SEIU 32BJ, SEIU 1199, UAW Region 9A, BTU, and MNA.