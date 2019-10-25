Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming BHCA Events

October and November are busy months for the BHCA as we get ready for the holidays. Mark your calendars and join us at these special community activities!

Halloween on the Hill, Thursday, October 31st, 4:30-7:30 pm

We have secured Street Closing permits from the City and barricades from District A-1 Police for Halloween on the Hill, an annual tradition that so many neighbors and families look forward to. Come visit us at the BHCA tent on Mt. Vernon Street for treats and surprises.

The following streets will be closed to traffic between 4 and 8 pm for the safety of our neighbors and their children. Cars parked within this area cannot be moved during those hours.

Pinckney Street, from Joy Street to Charles Street

Mt. Vernon Street, from Joy Street to Charles Street

Chestnut Street, from Walnut Street to Charles Street

West Cedar Street, from Revere Street to Chestnut Street

Anderson Street, from Myrtle Street to Pinckney Street

Branch Street, from Charles Street

Garlands & Greens, Wednesday, November 13th, 6-9 pm

It’s that time of year again as we get ready to decorate the 1,100 gas lamps all over Beacon Hill for the holidays. Garlands & Greens, a favorite neighborhood tradition, will take place on Wednesday, November 13th, at the Hampshire House. Now in its twenty-fourth year (and the 20th year of decorating the entire hill!), Tom Kershaw will once again be our gracious host for this annual event to raise funds for the garlands and bows to adorn the lampposts. Drinks, delicious hors d’oeuvres, holiday music, and fabulous prizes from our local businesses are sure to make this a special night. Get your tickets in advance at www.bhcivic.org/upcoming-events for this sell-out event and be a part of holiday decorating. $35 BHCA members, $40 non-members.

First Friday Coffee Hour

First Friday Coffee Hour is back starting next Friday, November 1st. We encourage our members to come and bring a neighbor – learn what the BHCA is up to, bring your questions and concerns – while enjoying coffee and donuts! At 74 Joy Street, 8-9am.

Join the BHCA

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you add to the collective voice of the neighborhood and support our work in historic preservation, community development and civic engagement. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

No meetings this week.

Mark your Calendar for these BHCA Events!

Young Friends Social – October 30th

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – November 4th at 75 Chestnut

Decorating Days – December 7th and 8th

48th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – February 8th at the Four Seasons Hotel

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.