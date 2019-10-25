City Council Candidate Jennifer Nassour Proposes Plan to Make Our Streets and Sidewalks Safe

“Anyone who lives in our neighborhoods knows that our streets and sidewalks are a safety nightmare,” says Jennifer Nassour, candidate for Boston City Council – District 8. “Every time you step outside, you risk life and limb just trying to get across the street.”

Nassour has identified common problems throughout the District:

Our sidewalks are a mess with large, gaping holes, missing bricks and uneven sidewalks everywhere.

Our traffic signals are not coordinated so you are forced to walk and drive over the same space at the same time.

Cars running red lights are blocking key intersections making it harder for others to travel.

“We all agree that we need to do something to make our sidewalks and streets safer,” says Nassour. “If I am elected, it will be among my top priorities.”

Nassour’s plan includes:

Fix repairs of sidewalks with temporary repair within 48 hours. Permanent repair within 21 days.

Eliminate turn and walk signals that put cars and pedestrians in the street at the same time.

Cameras at key intersections to reduce running red lights and stopping in the middle of key intersections.

Bicycle education programs for all ages.

Limit Ubers to only Mass registered vehicles for pickups.

Install four-way walk signals at key intersections.

License blue bikes and fine those violating the law using 3-1-1

Jennifer Nassour is an attorney and former CEO of the nonpartisan women’s coalition, ReflectUS. She lives in Back Bay with her three daughters and two dogs. Nassour is running to represent District 8 on the Boston City Council. The election is November 5, 2019, and Jennifer will be listed first on the ballot for the district seat.