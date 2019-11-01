News Halloween Boo Party Returns To Myrtle Street Playground by Beacon Hill Times Staff • November 1, 2019 • 0 Comments This popular neighborhood costume party brought local youngsters together for an afternoon of “ghostly games and creepy crafts” and a “batty bake sale” to benefit Friend programming, as well as face-painting and a paper airplane contest. Free pizza and cider were also provided, courtesy of Whole Foods. The Friends of Myrtle Street Playground again sponsored their Halloween BOO Party on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the playground. “The Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground would like to thank the amazing local community for participating in the BOO Party and for bringing the children in their precious costumes,” according to a statement from the group. “We appreciate the incredible support and involvement year-round.”