Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Garlands & Greens 2019

Beacon Hill Holiday Decorating 2019-2020 got off to a great start last week at our 24th Annual Garlands & Greens cocktail party fundraiser at the Hampshire House. Many thanks to the over 140 neighbors who attended and donated.

The Beacon Hill Civic Association would like to acknowledge our local businesses for their support and donations to the Garlands & Greens fundraiser: Mr. Tom Kershaw and Hampshire House, Lisa Macalaster and Beacon Hill Jazz, The Whitney Hotel, XV Beacon, Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro, The Liberty Hotel, Tip Tap Room, NRO Sports, Tatte, and Sara Campbell. Your generous donations will help to beautify Beacon Hill once again for the holidays.

Patricia Tully congratulates Allison Ryder for winning the Whitney Hotel gift certificate at Garlands & Greens. Ryder and her husband David Jones are well known and appreciated as the star Beacon Hill Holida Decorators!

Many thanks as well to our members and neighbors who have responded to our pole sponsorship mailing. Your support is necessary and much appreciated for the supplies to decorate all the gas lamps on the entire Hill, now for the 20th year! If you have not responded, please mail your pole sponsorship today or donate online at www.bhcivic.org.

Holiday Decorating

Come with friends and neighbors to the Otis House, 141 Cambridge Street on Saturday, December 7th, from 9am – 2pm, to help assemble the garlands needed to decorate the 1,100 gas lamps on Beacon Hill. At 2pm, gather at our new meeting place between Tatte and Peet’s to help decorate Charles Street. On Sunday, December 8th, volunteers can meet there as well to help decorate the rest of the hill. Kids are welcome! Come anytime and stay as long as you can, and dress for the weather. Join the Facebook group (Beacon Hill Holiday Decorating) for up-to-the minute information on all the activities.

BHAC Hearing, Thursday, November 21, 5pm CANCELLED

The November 21st hearing of the City’s Beacon Hill Architectural Commission on has been cancelled due to lack of quorum. For more information visit https://www.boston.gov/public-notices/68851.

Downtown Schools Night

The Downtown Schools Night will be held on Thursday, November 21st, at the BHCA at Hill House, 74 Joy Street, from 7-8:30 pm. Come learn more about Boston’s excellent public schools, from families with children in those schools. This discussion will focus on nearby public elementary schools, with families sharing their views and experiences with their school. We currently expect to discuss six schools: the Hurley and Blackstone (South End), Quincy (Chinatown), Eliot (North End), and Harvard-Kent and Warren-Prescott (Charlestown) schools. This event will be of most interest to families with children who will be 4 or 5 years old by September 1, 2020, but all are welcome to attend.

For more details about this important event, visit https://downtownschools.org/.

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Other Upcoming BHCA Events

First Monday Meet & Greet – Monday, December 2nd, 6-8pm, 75 Chestnut Street

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, December 6th, 8-9am, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

Holiday Decorating – Saturday and Sunday, December 7th and 8th

Undecorating – Saturday and Sunday, January 11th and 12th

48th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.