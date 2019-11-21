MGH Cancer Center’s CenterStage Brings Natasha Bedingfield to the MFA

Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center’s second annual CenterStage gala celebrates the progress that has been made in the fight against cancer and honors the amazing people who help make it possible, while raising funds for the work that remains.

Eileen and Jack Connors, Jr. and Jessica and Sam Slater co-chair CenterStage, which raised nearly $5 million last year in support of the Cancer Center’s most urgent fundraising priorities.

The special evening on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Museum of Fine Arts, which concludes with an intimate performance by English singer/songwriter Natasha Bedingfield, will focus on storytelling, promising advances in cancer research and special moments in patient care at the Cancer Center.

Around 350 guests will gather in the William I. Koch Gallery of the MFA for cocktails and conversation. A seated dinner and speaking program, which spotlights the development of personalized cancer medicine, early-detection technologies and innovative supportive care programs, will take place in the Ruth and Carl J. Shapiro Family Courtyard. Design partner Rafanelli Events will set the stage for conversation with warm emerald velvets, modern clean lines and elements of reflection throughout the rooms. Guests will have fun taking part in an interactive game of chance, where they will can win an array of exciting prizes.

“The inaugural CenterStage gala included an inspirational program that featured two teams of physician-scientists who have dedicated their careers to the pursuit of a cure for some of the most challenging cancers,” said Daniel A. Haber, MD, PhD, Director, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. “This year’s event promises to expand on their discoveries, as stories are shared of the most promising advances in cancer research and the most poignant moments in patient care.”

The Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center is among the leading cancer care providers in the United States and an integral part of one of the world’s most distinguished academic medical centers.

Known for providing customized, innovative treatments and compassionate care to both adults and children, the Cancer Center comprises more than 37 treatment programs within 29 fully integrated, multidisciplinary disease centers and a vast array of support and educational services. The Cancer Center’s commitment to eradicating cancer is fueled by scientific investigation conducted as part of one of the largest hospital-based research programs in the nation.

CenterStage will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts at 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA. For tickets and more information, visit giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/centerstage.