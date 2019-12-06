News All Set For Holiday Stroll by Beacon Hill Times Staff • December 6, 2019 • 0 Comments NRO Beacon Hill on Charles Street will be among the neighborhood businesses participating in the Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. The annual event, sponsored by the Beacon Hill Business Association, will feature performances by the Back Bay Ringers, the Apollo Club Brass Quartet and King Carolers, as well as complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides. The Stroll will also include pictures with Santa at Hill House at 127 Mt. Vernon St. from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and the tree-lighting at Charles and Mt. Vernon streets at 7 p.m.