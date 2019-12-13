Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Thank You to our Holiday Decorators and Donors!

The BHCA would like to thank all the members of our community who helped in some way to decorate Beacon Hill for the holidays. A tradition loved by all, this massive project couldn’t happen without the donations we have received for pole sponsorships, Garlands & Greens tickets (thank you, Tom Kershaw!) and other donations. A huge thanks to Ivy Turner, who has had the dedication and stamina to organize this event for 20 years! Also, our thanks to the students of the Torit Montessori school on Cambridge Street for cutting the 1,110 pieces of wire we needed to wire the garlands. We are grateful for the help of the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum, the Advent School, for Chris Pedersen and his van, and for Michael Maler, Site Manager of the Otis House, for graciously allowing us to use their facilities and for working with us all day – start to finish. A true celebration of community!

BHCA Annual Appeal

For 97 years, the Beacon Hill Civic Association has worked to enhance the quality of life for our residents through community building, civic engagement and historic preservation. The Annual Appeal provides vital funding for our ongoing operations, enabling our advocacy work on behalf of the community.

This year, we have separated the Beacon Hill Gala from the Annual Appeal, and so your Annual Appeal donation is fully tax deductible. Your generosity allows us to continue our mission to preserve and protect our unique and historic neighborhood.

We have much work to do and we can’t do it without you. Please watch your mail for the BHCA Annual Appeal envelope or donate online at bhcivic.org/make-a-donation.html. We thank you in advance for your support.

Gala invitations will arrive after the new year.

Upcoming BHCA Events

Architecture Committee Meeting – Monday, December 16th, 5pm, 75 Joy Street

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, February 7th, 8-9am, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

Undecorating Days – Saturday and Sunday, January 11th and 12th

48th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, February 8th, Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.