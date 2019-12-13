Police Briefs 12-12-2019

Beacon Hill Beat

Breaking and Entering – Commercial

12/01/19 – At approximately 10:59 p.m., police responded to a commercial break at a Cambridge Street donut shop. On arrival, officers met with an employee who had found the front glass door smashed and the cash drawer discarded by the front door. An undetermined the amount of U.S. currency was stolen at this time. Security video footage of the incident is available.

Vandalism – Graffiti

12/01/19 – At around 11 p.m., officers met with Emerson College Police regarding graffiti written on the side of the building at Boylston and Carver streets.