News Shop Local by Beacon Hill Times Staff • December 19, 2019 • 0 Comments The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) is all about bringing neighborhood women together in the spirit of friendship. But it is also about doing as much as possible to support our Beacon Hill community which includes our local Charles Street merchants. Next week members will host our annual Wassail Holiday Celebration at the Hampshire House and rather than ask for donations many thought it better to shop at as many local shops as they could and ‘lead by example’. They carved out an allowance from our annual BHWF budget and were able to purchase over 20 gifts under $20 each from the various Charles Street merchants. At our festive party next week, they will explain that these raffle items were purchased locally and hope it will encourage our BHWF members to do the same! Pictured Senaida Bautista (left) – Pres BHWF and Lisa Macalaster Founder BHWF.