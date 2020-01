Beacon Hill Beat

Larceny – Shoplifting

12/23/19 – A male suspect stole two bottles of wine from a Charles Street market at around 5:21 p.m. The proprietor observed the suspect putting the bottles into his jacket on video. The suspect then fled on foot.

12/25/19 – A male suspect stole a large quantity of candy from a Charles Street pharmacy at about 8:04 p.m. The suspect then fled the building on foot.