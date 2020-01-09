Area A-1 Reports 6-Percent Drop-In Part One Crime in ’19 from Previous Year

As 2019 was drawing to a close, Area A-1 had seen a 6-percent drop in incidents of violent and property crime in 2019 as opposed to the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 2,396 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown and the North End, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29, 2019, compared with 2,547 during the same timeframe in 2018.

The rate of homicides remained steady, with one incident each in 2018 and 2019, respectively, while rapes and attempted rapes saw an approximately 18-percent uptick as the number of rapes and attempted rapes climbed from 22 to 26 in 2019.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down nearly 18 percent as the number dropped to 155 in 2019 from 188 the previous year.

The rate of domestic aggravated assaults remained constant, with 27 incidents each in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Non-domestic aggravated assaults, on the other hand, were up nearly 7 percent as the number rose to 280 from 262 in 2018.

Commercial burglaries were down nearly 20 percent as the number dropped to 66 in 2019 from 82 the previous year.

Residential burglaries were also down more than 20 percent as the number fell to 47 from 59 in 2018.

Other burglaries saw a 25-precent decline, with nine incidents in 2019 as opposed to 12 the previous year.

Larcenies from motor vehicles were down nearly 33 percent as the number fell to 207 from 308 in 2018.

The rate of other larcenies was down around 1 percent, with 1,484 incidents in 2019, compared to 1,504 the previous year.

Auto theft, in contrast, saw a nearly 15-perecnt uptick as the number climbed to 94 from 82 in 2018.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 5 percent as the number of incidents fell to 17,342 in 2019 from 18,250 the previous year.