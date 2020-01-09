Morgan, Brown & Joy Elevates Allison B. Cherundolo to Partner

Boston labor and employment law firm Morgan, Brown & Joy announces that it has elevated associate Allison Cherundolo of Beacon Hill to partner.

Cherundolo advises employers on virtually every type of employment matter, and defends claims of employment discrimination, retaliation, harassment, wrongful discharge, breach of contract, wage and hour disputes, and other employment-related torts. With a well-rounded practice, she counsels clients on day-to-day business matters as they relate to the employer-employee relationship. She helps businesses run smoothly by proactively addressing employment concerns, preparing handbooks and policies, and guiding employers through legal compliance issues under state and federal law. Cherundolo has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by New England Super Lawyers in the field of labor and employment law.

Jaclyn L. Kugell, Morgan, Brown & Joy’s Managing Partner, said, “ Allison is an exceptional attorney with a strong practice and client relationship, and we look forward to her continued success. We welcome her to the firm partnership and look forward to working with her for many years to come.”

About Morgan, Brown & Joy, LLP

Morgan, Brown & Joy is among the largest management-side employment law firms in New England, representing a wide range of Fortune 100 corporations, educational and health care institutions and small businesses across all sectors of the economy. The firm’s attorneys are known for anticipating and finding solutions to the ever-expanding range of employment-related legal issues in order to avoid the time and cost of litigation. When litigation becomes necessary, the firm aggressively defends its clients and has a proven record of success.