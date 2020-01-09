Notice of Public Hearing

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on Jan. 16, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Boston City Hall, piemonte Room, 5th floor. The following will be discussed:

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

After 5:30 p.m., enter and exit City Hall at the Dock Square entrance on Congress Street (across from Faneuil Hall).

I. Violations

APP # 20.704 BH 5 West Cedar Street

Applicant: Anne Stetson

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved “No Trespassing” sign.

II. Design Review

APP # 20.637 BH 45-52 Phillips Street

Applicant: Andrew Constantine

Proposed Work: Replace existing roof deck in kind.

APP # 20.659 BH 45 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: David Jones

Proposed Work: At rear penthouse, replace all windows and doors in kind.

APP # 20.692 BH 60 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Sean P. Cryts

Proposed Work: At penthouse level, replace three, 18 light doors with wood, 9 over 9, windows.

APP # 20.695 BH 18 Phillips Street

Applicant: John Hecker

Proposed Work: At side façade, replace existing exterior surface mounted lighting with new LED lighting.

APP # 20.702 BH 65 Beacon Street

Applicant: Tracey Urion

Proposed Work: at Beacon Street façade, remove existing signage and replace with updated signage with new logo. Install vinyl signage on windows.

III. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

► please note that following issuance of the determination sheet no further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for one year from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850 or [email protected]

APP # 20.639 BH 48 Branch Street: At front façade, repoint brick on chimney in kind. Replace damage brick in kind.

APP # 20.699 BH 20 Grove Street: At front façade all levels, replace 11, non-historic, 2 over 2, wood windows with wood, 2 over 2, replacement windows.

APP # 20.683 BH 34 Myrtle Street: At front façade repair two brownstone window lintels in kind.

APP # 20.654 BH 73 Myrtle Street: At front façade repair existing double doors, replace kick plate, paint to match existing.

APP # 20.693 BH 7 Otis Place: At rear façade, level 2, replace two, non-historic, 2 over 2, wood windows with two, 2 over 2, wood windows.

APP # 20.710 BH 33 Pinckney Street: At front façade, spot repoint brick, wash brick with sure-clean 600.

IV. Ratification of 12/19/2019 Public Hearing Minutes

V. Staff Updates

VI. Projected Adjournment: 7 P.M.