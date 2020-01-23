2020 Signature Members Show of the New England Watercolor Society to Start Feb. 4

The New England Watercolor Society (NEWS) is pleased to announce its 2020 Signature Members Show. This exhibition is evidence of the enduring value of NEWS to promote excellence and diversity in watercolor and to bring exceptional paintings, both traditional and innovative, to a wider public audience.

The New England Watercolor Society, founded as the Boston Watercolor Society in 1885, is one of the oldest, most respected watercolor societies in America. Early members included F. Childe Hassam, Frank W. Benson, John Singer Sargent and Andrew Wyeth. The Society has grown to nearly 200 signature members and 200 associates. New members are always welcome; requirements for membership will be available at the show.

The Signature Members Show is an opportunity to view the artistry and technical mastery of accomplished watercolor artists from all six New England states. The variety of painting styles extends from classically representational to abstract.

This year’s exhibition judge, who selects the paintings for the Society’s prestigious awards, is Stephen Quiller, an award winning member of the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society. A demonstration by Mr. Quiller will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5 – 7 p.m. The exhibit runs from Feb. 4 to March 1, with a reception and awards presentation Feb. 8 from 2 – 4 p.m. As part of the society’s commitment to education, signature member artists will give free painting demonstrations and gallery talks on weekends.

New England Watercolor Society Signature Members Show, Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury Street, Boston, Feb.4 to March 1, 2020 Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sundays 12-4 p.m.

Reception and awards Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m. Painting demonstrations Sundays 1-3 p.m. Feb. 9 (Seth Berkowitz), 16(Bob Norieka)), and 23 (Carolyn Latanision). Gallery talks every Saturday at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 (Irena Roman) and 22 (Robin Beckwith) and March 1 (Jack Haran). The juror, Stephen Quiller, will also give a painting demonstration on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5 to7 p.m. Visit www.newenglandwatercolorsociety.org.