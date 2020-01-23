Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Looking for your Pictures!

The 48th Annual Beacon Hill Gala is just around the corner. In keeping with the theme of Celebrating Community, we are preparing a slide presentation of neighbors at Beacon Hill Civic Association activities (Fall HillFest, Halloween, Garlands & Greens, Holiday Decorating, Summer Evening at Otis House, Evening on the Esplanade, and many more). We’d love to have any images of you and your neighbors at any of these neighborhood events to add to our slideshow. You can submit your photos by email to [email protected].

We are grateful to our Beacon Sponsor, Audley Travel, and to our Gold Sponsor, Cambridge Trust Company.

Gala and After Party tickets are still available by mailing a check to the BHCA at 74 Joy Street or by purchasing tickets online at www.bhcivic.org. Gala tickets (including cocktail reception, full dinner, dessert and dancing to live music) are $425 per person. Tickets are discounted for a table of ten. After Party tickets (including cocktails, dessert, and dancing to live music) are $150 per person.

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Events Committee – Tuesday, January 28th, 6-7pm, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

Upcoming BHCA Events

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, January 29th, 7-9pm, The Red Hat, 9 Bowdoin Street

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, February 7th, 8-9am, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

48th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, February 8th, Four Seasons Hotel Boston

48th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, February 8th, Four Seasons Hotel Boston