Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

There are lots of surprises in store for our Gala attendees. Come join in the fun with friends and neighbors as we Celebrate Community! All proceeds from the event will support the BHCA’s ongoing efforts in community building, civic engagement and historic preservation.

Gala and After Party tickets are still available by mailing a check to the BHCA at 74 Joy Street. You can also purchase tickets online at www.bhcivic.org or call the office at 617-227-1922. Gala tickets (including cocktail reception, full dinner, dessert and dancing to live music) are $425 per person. Tickets are discounted for a table of ten. After Party tickets (including cocktails, dessert, and dancing to live music) are $150 per person.

We are grateful to our Beacon Sponsor, Audley Travel, to our Gold Sponsor, Cambridge Trust Company, and to our Silver Sponsor, the Walton/Waterfall Family.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Tuesday, February 4th, 6:30-7:30pm, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, February 5th, 7:00pm, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

Upcoming BHCA Events

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, February 7th, 8-9am, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

48th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, February 8th, Four Seasons Hotel Boston

