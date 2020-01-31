Historic New England Hosts ‘My Favorite Things’ Benefit Dinner

On Jan. 11, 2020, Historic New England hosted My Favorite Things, a benefit dinner in honor of Ron Bourgeault and his lifetime of contributions to the world of American decorative arts. My Favorite Things raised more than $340,000 that will help Historic New England share its collection of objects and archival material.

More than two hundred guests gathered at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston for a celebration that began with a cocktail reception, followed by an elegant three-course dinner. Evening highlights included toasts to the guest of honor from Brock Jobe and Jane Nylander, a trivia game hosted by Stephen Fletcher of Skinner, Inc., and a song in the style of “My Favorite Things” from the movie The Sound of Music with lyrics tailored to Bourgeault’s career. The lyrics were written by event co-chair Sandra Massey and performed by Ute Gfrerer.

The evening honors Ron Bourgeault for his longtime support of Historic New England and his expertise in American furniture and folk art. For more than thirty years he operated Northeast Auctions and brought together collectors and the objects they treasure. His connection to Historic New England began in the 1970s when he helped establish the Batchelder Conservation Fund. Through the years he continued working and consulting with staff, and serving on committees and as an advocate for the organization.

With special thanks to our committee:

Honorary chairs for My Favorite Things are Lillie and Ned Johnson and Biddy and Bob Owens. Sandra and Holt Massey and Kristin and Roger Servison co-chaired the event committee. Other members of the committee are Michael Carter, Edward Lee Cave, David and Victoria Croll, Susan Sloan and Arthur Clarke, Nancy and Michael Tooke, and Gina and Steve White. Proceeds from My Favorite Things help to conserve, research, and share Historic New England’s collection of objects and archival material—the largest assemblage of New England art and artifacts in the county. With more than 1.5 million archival materials and 123,000 objects, Historic New England’s collection tells the most complete story of how New Englanders lived from the seventeenth century to today