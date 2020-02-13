The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Boston City Hall, Piemonte Room, fifth floor. The following will be discussed:

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

After 5:30 p.m., enter and exit City Hall at the Dock Square entrance on Congress Street (across from Faneuil Hall).

I. VIOLATIONS

APP # 20.704 BH 5 West Cedar Street

Applicant: Anne Stetson

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved private way signs on Acorn Street.

VIO # 20.046 BH 4 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Sandy Steele

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved shoe scraper and miscellaneous work items at rear of property visible from Joy Street.

APP # 20.802 BH 29 West Cedar Street

Applicant: Dustin Nolin

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved recessed entry paint color and hanging light fixture.

II. DESIGN REVIEW

APP # 20.705 BH 85 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Adam Gilmore

Proposed Work: Relocate previously approved (APP 20.109BH) fire connection.

APP # 20.706 BH 85 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Adam Gilmore

Proposed Work: Construct a small penthouse addition at the rear of the existing penthouse.

APP # 20.776 BH 41 Phillips Street

Applicant: Guy Grassi

Proposed Work: At rooftop, replace existing roof hatch, build new low screen wall, install cabinetry and built in grill, install new kitchen exhaust.

APP # 20.783 BH 73 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Elise Nash

Proposed Work: At front yard, install seasonal planter, add stone garden bench, granite pavers, peastone path with metal edge.

APP # 20.789 BH 52 Beacon Street

Applicant: John Day

Proposed Work: Install sliding glass access hatch with copper clad end walls.

III. ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW/APPROVAL: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

► please note that following issuance of the determination sheet no further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for one year from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

►If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 20.740 BH 35 Beacon Street: At front façade level four, remove six existing storm windows and replace with new ProVia storms. Fabricate and install wood sills to replace the existing deteriorated sills in kind.

APP # 20.753 BH 109 Chestnut Street: At garden level facing Chestnut Street, replace four, non-historic, 1 over 1, windows with four, 2 over 2, wood windows painted black forest green.

APP # 20.786 BH 69 Pinckney Street: At front façade, level two, replace existing, non-historic, 2 over 2, wood windows with true divided light, 2 over 2, wood windows.

APP # 20.777 BH 87 Revere Street: At rear façade, replace existing gutters with copper gutters. Install copper flashing.

APP # 20.775 BH West Cedar Street: At front façade, levels one through three and dormer level, replace eleven, 1 over 1 windows with two, 6 over 9, true divided light, wood windows (1st Fl), and nine, 6 over 6, true divided light, wood windows (2nd, 3rd and Dormer levels).

IV. Ratification Of 1/16/2020 Public Hearing Minutes and 1/15/2020 Public Subcommittee Meeting

V. Staff Updates

VI. Projected

Adjournment: 8 p.m.