Police Briefs 02-27-2020

From Boston Police Area A-1

Stolen Motor Vehicle Recovered

02/15/20 – At about 2:53 p.m., police responded to Myrtle Street to recover a Toyota Camry stolen out of New York on Feb.13. The vehicle. had minor body damage and was towed for safekeeping.

Breaking and Entering – Motor Vehicle

02/20/20 – At around 10:37 p.m., a victim reported she parked her 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan on Charles Street, but when she returned to the vehicle, its rear passenger’s-side window was smashed and her backpack and gym bag were missing.