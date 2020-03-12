Friends of the Public Garden Launches Instagram Contest to Showcase Beauty of City Parks

As part of the group’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration, the Friends of the Public Garden is sponsoring an Instagram Contest to showcase the Boston Common, the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and the Public Garden, with winning images used to adorn flagpole banners that will be installed downtown around the three parks.

“We have some amazing photographers out there that create some stunning images, and we really want to highlight not only the natural beauty of the three parks, but also the life and joy they bring to the public,” said Liz Vizza, executive director of the Friends group. “We want to see the everyday lives of these parks and highlight them in the banners.”

The Friends will select nine high-resolution images – three of each park – to display on the banners beginning in August.

“We’ll have more than 80 banners from the Common to Kenmore Square and at Tremont, Beacon and Arlington streets,’ Vizza said. “Kenmore Square will have 18 polls alone.”

Leslie Adam, chair of the Friends board of directors, said she believes the banners will offer a “fresh perspective” on the parks.

“The contest feels like a new, modern way to celebrate the beauty of these parks,” Adam said. “We hope that the photos will highlight not just the landscape of the three parks, but also how they function as diverse gathering spots for all. We hope that lots of people share their images, and we really look forward to seeing what goes up on these banners.”

The contest runs through June 15, and the winners will be announced by June 25. The grand prize is an overnight stay at the Ritz Carlton Boston, second prize is dinner for two at a yet-to-be-named restaurant, and third prize is a $50 gift card from Hunts Photo and Video, while six runner-ups will each receive a $25 Starbucks gift card.

A panel of judges consisting of two Instagrammers, Brian McWilliams and Jessica Speece, and Craig Bailey, a professional photographer, will select winning photos based on representation of the three parks, visual impact and composition.

Vertical photos are preferred. Watermarks, signatures or copyright notices aren’t permitted on entries for this contest. Images must be able to be printed on either one vertical 24-inch-by-54-inch banner or a two-panel 30-inch-by-60-inch banner that will likely be used as one image. Ideal image ratios are 9:16 and 2:3 vertical, and a 300 dpi JPEG image is the ideal submission format.

All entries must be original images taken by the photographer during 2019 or 2020. No images submitted without completing the submission form and uploaded to link provided will be accepted. Photographs will be accepted only from the original photographer.

The public is invited to submit their photos on Instagram using #Friends50th and through the Friends’ website: https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/about/50th/instagram-contest/.