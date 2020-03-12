The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on March 19, at 5 p.m. at the Boston City Hall, Piemonte Room, Fifth Floor. The following will be discussed:

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

After 5:30 p.m., enter and exit City Hall at the Dock Square entrance on Congress Street (across from Faneuil Hall).

I. Violations

APP # 20.704 BH 5 West Cedar Street

Applicant: Anne Stetson

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved “private way” signage.

VIO # 20.014 BH 4 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Sandy Steele

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved work at the rear of the property and an unapproved shoe scraper.

II. Design

APP # 20.740 BH 35 Beacon Street:

Applicant: Jeremy Kindall; New England Window Works

Proposed Work: At front façade level four, remove six existing storm windows and replace with new ProVia storms. Fabricate and install wood sills to replace the existing deteriorated sills in kind.

APP # 20.860 BH 10 Charles River Square

Applicant: Anthony Griseto

Proposed Work: Repaint front door. At rear façade level 1 through 5, replace five (total), wood, 6 over 6 windows with five, aluminum clad, 6 over 6 windows. (See additional items in administrative review).

APP # 20.868 BH 20 Beacon Street

Applicant: Cara Forcellati; Boston Bar Association

Proposed Work: Install small vent for new boiler at front façade.

APP # 20.783 BH 73 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Elise Nash

Proposed Work: At front yard, install seasonal planter, add stone garden bench, granite pavers, peastone path.

APP # 20.793 BH* 30 Brimmer Street

Applicant: Peter Madsen; Parish of the Advent

Proposed Work: At all facades, level one and two, replace 14, wood, 4 over 4, double hung windows.

APP # 20.833 BH 17A Branch Street

Applicant: James Fay

Proposed Work: Install light fixture to the right of the main door.

APP # 20.863 BH 99 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Bryan Driscoll

Proposed Work: Remove and replace roof deck in the same dimensions with a new code compliant handrail (See Additional Items in Administrative Review).

APP # 20.876 BH* 66 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Paul Pawlyk

Proposed Work: At roof level, install two condensers.

APP # 20.881 BH 104 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Brigid Williams; Hickox Williams

Proposed Work: Rebuild front brick wall, restore to include a granite foundation veneer that existed historically, install new handrail.

III. Administrative Review/Approval : In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

► Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please note that following issuance of the determination sheet no further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for one year from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

►If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 20.880 BH* 48 Beacon Street: At right side façade, repoint masonry above windows and door, install flashing above windows and door, remove brick bulge on 11th floor, scrape and repaint windows. Replace deteriorated wood in kind.

APP # 20.831 BH 77 Charles Street: At front façade, restore brownstone brackets at gutter line, rebuild brickwork at fire escape braces, cut and point brick masonry joints.

APP # 20.825 BH* 137 Charles Street: At front façade, repair brick façade in kind.

APP # 20.860 BH 10 Charles River Square: At front façade levels one, two, and three, replace five, wood, 6 over 6 windows with five, wood, 6 over 6 windows (See Additional Items in Design Review).

APP # 20.851 BH 68 Chestnut Street: Repair and repoint right side and chimney of 68 Chestnut Street with mortar type N.

APP # 20.872 BH 11 Hancock Street: At front façade, spot repoint brick and repair in kind. Replace deteriorated trim in kind. Replace gutter in kind.

APP # 20.863 BH 99 Pinckney Street: Remove and replace front and rear slate roof and dormer cheek wall in kind. Replace copper flashing in kind, cut and repoint left and right side rising wall, and rear façade using mortar type N. Repaint front shutters and window sash and trim in kind with BM Aura, Grand Entrance Black (See Additional Items in Design review).

APP # 20.864 BH 3 Spruce Street: Repoint front and side facades using mortar type N. Repair deteriorated wood to match existing.

*Pending Outstanding Requirements

IV. Ratification of 2/20/2020 Public Hearing Minutes & 1/15/2020 Public Subcommittee Meeting Minutes

V. Staff Updates

VI. Projected Adjournment: 9 p.m.