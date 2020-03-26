Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Dear Neighbors,

We hope that you are all well – taking care of yourselves and others as we make our way through this challenging time.

We are staying the course at the BHCA as so many of our non-profit neighbors and local businesses are. In our eblast, we are publishing daily updates as needed with current information from the City and State, with links to important sites to help each other. If you would like to receive our BHCA News eblast, write to us at [email protected] and we will add you to our list. Our office is open virtually and our phones are connected, so feel free to call at any time if you have a concern.

The BHCA website (www.bhcivic.org) is also a good source of up to date information. We are holding committee meetings when possible through video conferencing. The website will have information as to how to join in as applicable.

Please continue to support our local business where possible, follow guidelines set out by local and state government, and stay well. We’ll see you soon!

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join at www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.

Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to learn more about how you can get involved in your community.