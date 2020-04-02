Hidden Gardens Tour Cancelled

One of the longest-running and most-enduring recurring events in the neighborhood, the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s Hidden Gardens Tour has been cancelled on May 21 due to concerns over the covid-19 pandemic, but it will return on May 20, 2021.

“We regret canceling the Hidden Gardens Tour of Beacon Hill this year but with the covid-19 pandemic,” Kate Enroth, the group’s president, wrote. “it would be impossible to plan and safely hold such a large event. We will take a break for now and then plan a special tour for May 20, 2021, which follows our tradition of the third Thursday in May. We wish all our neighbors and friends of the Garden Club to be well, stay safe and stay home please.”

For each year’s tour, which typically attracts around 2,000 guests, Garden Club members open their home gardens to the public while other “ribbon gardens” are cordoned off and only viewable from a distance. Proceeds from the tour support local, state and national environmental, horticultural and conservation groups, as well as fund ongoing maintenance projects.

The inaugural event was held in May and June of 1929, when 11 members of the fledgling Garden Club opened their gardens to the public for the first time, and until this year, the event has taken place every spring with the exception of 1940.

All early ticket buyers can expect to receive refunds in “the coming days,” according to a statement from the Garden Club.