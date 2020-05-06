Local Restaurants Find Unique Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day

While a traditional meal out with Mom to celebrate Mother’s Day is out of the question this year, some local restaurants offering takeout and delivery are thinking of other ways to mark the occasion.

Bin 26 Enoteca at 26 Charles St., which is available for delivery via Uber Eats, as well as takeout, is offering “Bubbles and Brunch,” a brunch special that comes with the option of a couple of different sparking wines and an à la carte menu that includes classic brunch dishes, as well as lunch items. Details are available at Bin26.com.

For lunch and dinner on Mother’s Day, Bin 26’s sister establishment – jm Curley in Downtown Crossing – is offering partially cooked meals for $35, including farfalle Bolognese-style, which comes with three cups of sauce; one 8.8-ounce package of Pappardelle Nest pasta; four ounces of parmesan cheese; two salads (your choice of house or Caesar); bread for two; and two desserts.

The restaurant also has a filet mignon special for $35 per person, which comes with one individually CryoSealed cut of filet; two ounces of bordelaise; one tablespoon of herb butter; one twice-baked potato; one-half bunch of broccoli rabe; olive oil, minced garlic, parmesan and chili flakes; and chocolate lava cake for dessert. All filet orders must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8, by calling 617-338-5333 or emailing [email protected] for preparation by Mother’s Day.

For more information, visit jmcurley.com or check out jm Curley on social media.

Frank Depasquale, who owns several restaurants in the North End, has a number of options available for mothers on their special day.

Trattoria il Panino at 11 Parmenter St./280 Hanover St.is now offering its entire menu for takeout, including pasta, appetizers and all the main courses, such as Chicken Parmigiana, Bistecca (a grilled rib-eye steak with hand-cut Italian fries) and Mom’s Quattro Carni Ragu, with homemade meatball, sausage, braciole and pork short-ribs in the restaurant’s old recipe Ragu sauce.

“The whole reason we’re opening is for Mother’s Day,” said Depasquale, adding that the restaurant only began offering takeout service on Thursday, May 7.

Quattro at 264 Hanover St. (617-720-0944) offers brick-oven pizza, as well as Panini and appetizers, while Dolce at 272 Hanover St. (617-720-4243) has a wide selection of gelato, pastries and what Depasquale describes as “the best espresso around.”

“We also have homemade cannoli filled at the moment with six different flavors, as well as sandwiches and Sicilian-style pizza,” Depasquale also said of Dolce.

Bricco Ristorante & Enoteca at 241 Hanover St. (617-248-6800) offers Neapolitan brick-oven pizza, along with a full menu featuring steak tips, burgers and appetizers, as well as a wide selection of high-end wines now at a 50-percent discount.

And what Depasquale describes as “our hidden secret,” Bricco Salumeria + Pasta Shop at 11 Broad Alley has a full selection of breads, baguettes, Italian meat and olive oil, as well as pasta made on the premises.

“It’s a simple little pasta shop, but you can get everything there to make a whole meal at home,” Depasquale said.

Besides grocery items, the store also offers made-to-order deli sandwiches, which are available for delivery on UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates.

While Antonio’s Cucina Italiano at 288 Cambridge St. is closed on Sundays, including Mother’s Day, the restaurant is offering its regular and catering menus, which include many easy-to-reheat dishes such as eggplant parmesan, baked ziti, manicotti and meatballs, for takeout on Saturday.

“They hold up easy and you can just slide them in the oven,” said Steven Colarusso, the restaurant’s owner.

Antonio’s offers takeout Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. by calling ahead to 617-367-3310, and the restaurant provides a 20-percent discount on all dinner orders.

Although no vendors from the Boston Public Market are offering any specials for Mother’s Day this year, several have items available for delivery through the Mercalo delivery service (www.mercato.com) that Chelsea Renaud Doliner, director of marketing and communications for the Boston Public Market Association, said “would be perfect brunch/breakfast in bed offerings.”

These include four popovers for $10 from the Popover Lady; a package of smoked salmon pâté, smoked bluefish pâté and simply smoked salmon fillet for $30 from Boston Smoked Fish; Make your Own Edible Arrangements and Decorate your Own Fudge Boxes, for $20 and $18 each, respectively, from Red Apple Farm; and an Around the World Spice Kit for $90 from Soluna Garden.

For Mother’s Day, Harvard Gardens at 316 Cambridge St. plans to expand its regular menu, which includes nacho and taco kits to take home, to offer some specials “that will be elevated to celebrate Moms,” said Luke Beardslee, the restaurant’s acting chef.

Joe Hicks, acting manager of Harvard Gardens, added these specials were still a “moving target” as of Tuesday afternoon, but said they are likely to include steak and salmon offerings.

Harvard Gardens, which is available for delivery via Grubhub, as well as takeout (call 617-523-2727 to place an order), also wants be there for any mothers who are employed at neighboring Mass General Hospital and get stuck working on Sunday.

“We just want to be here for them,” Hicks said.