News Harvard Gardens and Red Bull Show Gratitude for MGH Nurses by Beacon Hill Times Staff • May 14, 2020 • 0 Comments In an effort to show support and gratitude on National Nurses Day, Harvard Gardens and RedBull provided a free grab-and-go lunch to the nurses at Mass General Hospital on Wednesday, May 6. A station was set up outside the Cambridge Street restaurant, where MGH nurses stopped by to pick up lunch and Red Bull from the team. Lunches included a variety of sandwiches, a Red Bull Energy Drink and assorted snacks, and the meal coincided with a flyover by the 104th Fighter Wing. On April 1, Harvard Garden also gave away hundreds of free, bagged lunches to MGH doctors and staff in a display of gratitude to healthcare professionals working in the age of COVID-19.