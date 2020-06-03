Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

We hope our neighbors and members are faring well during this time. We are hopeful that we will be back to life as normal soon.

Fortunately, the BHCA has been able to conduct virtual meetings, presentations and get-togethers to keep connected and working, while keeping our community informed of the latest local and state guidelines, and ways to help.

Our Annual Meeting, to be held on Monday, May 18th, at six o’clock in the evening, will also be a virtual meeting. This will be a voting meeting for current BHCA members. We hope to reschedule our planned speaker, Joseph M. Bagley, Boston City Archeologist, to another date in the near future. Please re-confirm your interest in attending the BHCA Annual Meeting to [email protected] or call the office at 617-227-1922.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

Tuesday, April 28: Events Committee Meeting (virtual) at 6pm.

Monday, May 4: Beacon Hill Meet & Greet (virtual) at 6pm.

Wednesday, May 6: Zoning & Licensing Meeting (virtual) at 7pm.

Monday, May 18: Annual Meeting (virtual) at 6pm.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information about any of these meetings or events.

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join online at www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.

Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to learn more about how you can get involved in your community.