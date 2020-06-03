City Realty Group and Beacon Hill Pub Donate Meals to MGH COVID-19 Unit

Special to the Times

City Realty Group, a community-focused real estate development company headquartered in Brookline, donated 100 meals to feed nurses and other frontline staff at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). The dinners were specially prepared at Lower Mills Tavern by Executive Chef Cara Marie Nance and presented to MGH staff who have been working in the 10 dedicated COVID-19 units at the hospital. City Realty Group provided these meals as a way to honor the MGH staff who put themselves in danger without hesitation to treat coronavirus patients during this pandemic. City Realty made this donation as a way to support local restaurants while simultaneously honoring and feeding these amazing healthcare heroes. The meals were delivered to MGH by Beacon Hill Pub General Manager Jeremy Scanlon. Beacon Hill Pub, located at 149 Charles St. in Boston, is undergoing a transformation into a fine-dining restaurant.

Beacon Hill Pub General Manager Jeremy Scanlon (Left) delivers meals at Massachusetts General Hospital. City Realty Group donated the meals to support MGH staff working in the COVID-19 units these past several months and as a way to honor all healthcare workers and to support local restaurants. The meals were purchased by City Realty Group at Lower Mills Tavern in Dorchester, where they were prepared by Executive Chef Cara Marie Nance.

Lower Mills Tavern in Dorchester is well-known as ‘Boston’s Best Neighborhood Bar’ and has been serving take-out food during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Realty Group is proud to support all those men and women who have been working frontline jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Realty is proud of its community-focused business philosophy an created a nonprofit organization of its own called City Kids, which works to spark intellectual curiosity in Boston children by providing them with unique experiences and powerful educational resources.