Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Mask Update

Last Friday, June 5, 2020, the World Health Organization (“WHO”) changed its advice on face masks, saying they should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The global body said new information showed they could provide “a barrier for potentially infectious droplets.” The WHO had previously argued there was not enough evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks. However, WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that “in light of evolving evidence, the WHO advises that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.” Massachusetts has already had an order in place since May 6, 2020, requiring the use of masks or face coverings in public places where persons cannot socially distance from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are not possible.

BHCA ED Patricia Tully sporting a BHCA cotton mask.

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (“BHCA”) believes that it is important that our Beacon Hill neighbors – and everyone – should wear a face mask in public when physical distancing is not possible. A few months ago, the BHCA started our “Beacon Hill Mask Initiative” for our Beacon Hill neighbors who might have limited ability to obtain face masks on their own. To date, we have given out over 250 free masks to Beacon Hill residents. We have also donated masks to the Advent Church to use in their weekly program to feed the homeless, in order to provide them with face masks as well. Going forward, we will be continuing our efforts to make masks available to our neighbors so that we all can stay safe.

Our BHCA masks shown here are available to members and neighbors for a donation of $10 each. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Beacon Hill Civic Association Committees

Every spring, the Beacon Hill Civic Association publishes its Annual Report covering committee accomplishments during the past year. We’ll be sharing the committees’ reports here over the next weeks.

Tree Committee

The BHCA Tree Committee works to preserve the beauty of our urban canopy and parks. This year we have responded to multiple questions and e-mails from Beacon Hill neighbors in relation to city trees and tree guards. We have coordinated with Parks Department for spring pruning of trees on several streets in the neighborhood – alerting neighbors and publishing this information in the local newspaper and our weekly e-Blast. Our spring tree planting that is coordinated with the City Parks Department has been temporarily postponed due to the current pandemic, but we look forward to working with the City as soon as it can be safely done.

The committee is planning the planting of the 60 tree pits and repair of tree guards along Charles Street. The 60 Charles Street tree guards were installed in the summer of 2013 as part of the BHCA’s 90th Anniversary Gift to the City.

We have had the historic Beacon Hill Elms on Mt. Vernon Street assessed by an expert in the field. The report included speciation of each of the Elms and a detailed plan for their care which we plan to implement.

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join online at www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.

Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to learn more about how you can get involved in your community.