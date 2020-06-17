Hill House Summer Camp Readies for Blended Summer

Hill House, Inc., an independent, nonprofit community center in Downtown Boston, has blended its ever-popular Summer Camp into a virtual camp for the first two weeks, but plans to open its doors to campers on June 29.

Following the strict guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of Massachusetts, Hill House’s 21st year of summer camp, which typically welcomes over 500 campers throughout the summer in its Kiddie Kamp for ages 3-5 and Day Camp for ages 5-12, will continue to offer essential summer fun and learning opportunities. Campers in Week 1 (June 15-19) and Week 2 (June 22-26) will enjoy an online format including creative weekly themes, outdoor scavenger hunts, homemade ice cream making, Zumba, and much more, led by a staff of dedicated, fun-loving counselors.

Starting June 29, camp will resume as an in-person camp, with major changes to comply with CDC and state reopening guidelines.

“This year’s summer camp is going to be different for all of us,” said Executive Director Lauren Hoops-Schmieg. “Now, more than ever, we have to look to how we can fulfill our mission of connecting people safely and meaningfully. Summer camp has always been one of the best ways to build friendships and try new adventures. Our hope is that summer camp will allow kids to laugh and enjoy one another after so many months apart while doing so under the safety guidelines outlined by our public health officials. Hill House summer camp will play an important part in all of our children’s lives this summer and we cannot wait to see everyone.”

The changes that will be implemented to the Hill House in-person camp program include; daily temperature/health screenings, frequent and regimented cleanings throughout the day, staff/child ratios and grouping restrictions, distancing and mask requirements for all staff and possibly children, snack/lunch policies and plenty of outdoor time.

Summer camp, while looking a bit different this year, will still follow the underlying spirit of Hill House, community, fun, and friendship.

For more information about Hill House’s summer programs, virtual or in-person, contact Lauren Hoops-Schmieg by email at [email protected]

For full listings or more information about all of Hill House’s summer programming including enrichment and athletics, visit http://www.hillhouseboston.org.