Area A-1 Sees 14-Percent Reduction in Part One Crime

As the first half of 2020 was drawing to a close, Area A-1 had seen a 14-percent reduction in incidents of violent and property crime from last year.

According to Boston Police, 835 Part One crimes were reported from Jan. 1 to June 14 of this year in the district that includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown and the North End, down from 969 during the same timeframe in 2019.

No homicides were reported either this year or last while the number of rapes and attempted rapes were down nearly 31 percent as the number fell from 13 to nine this year.

In contrast, robberies and attempted robberies saw an approximately 27-percent uptick, with 57 this year, compared to 45 in 2019.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were up slightly as the number climbed to eight from seven last year while conversely, occurrences of non-domestic aggravated assault were down around 17 percent as the number fell to 101 from 122 last year.

Commercial burglaries were up more than threefold, with 75 incidents this year, compared to only 24 in 2019, while the rate of residential burglaries remained steady at 20 both this year and last.

Meanwhile, incidents of other burglaries dropped from five last year to none in 2020.

Larcenies from motor vehicles were up nearly 38 percent as the number climbed to 113 from 82 last year while contrarily, other larcenies were down about 32 percent as the number fell to 418 from 617 last year.

The rate of auto theft held steady at 34 incidents both this year and last.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 1 percent as the number of incidents fell to 7,029 from 7,079 last year.