Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association Committees

Every spring, the Beacon Hill Civic Association publishes its Annual Report covering committee accomplishments during the past year. We’ll be sharing the committees’ reports here over the next weeks.

Joint Charles Street Committee

The Joint Charles Street Committee is a collaboration between the Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) and the Beacon Hill Business Association (BHBA). The Committee works on issues such as the streetscape, trash, and recycling pickup, zoning, safety, traffic, and parking. As appropriate, the Committee collaborates with other BHCA committees, as well as the City. The Committee encourages active participation from residents and business owners. Currently, the Committee is working on ways to ease the difficulties of local businesses caused as a result of Covid-19.

2019-2020 Achievements

Organized the first Open Charles Street event in conjunction with Fall HillFest

Submitted the RFQ for twice weekly private cleaning of Charles Street

Selected Work Inc., as service provider

Conducted the annual Holiday Window Decorating contest

BHCA Masks

Our BHCA masks shown here are available to members and neighbors for a donation of $10 each. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join online at www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.

Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to learn more about how you can get involved in your community.