Massachusetts Building Trades Council Endorses Joe Kennedy III for U.S. Senate

The Massachusetts Building Trades Council announced their endorsement of Joe Kennedy III for U.S. Senate Wednesday, citing his strong leadership in support of unions and working families.

“Joe has spent his entire career fighting for working people,” said Frank Callahan, President of the Massachusetts Building Trades Council. “He knows that working families deserve affordable healthcare, good wages, and safe job sites, and he always goes above and beyond to win tough fights and get our members and communities the support we need. We’re proud to support a true labor champion for U.S. Senate.”

“As we work to rebuild our economy in the wake of COVID-19, protecting union jobs will be more important than ever,” said Congressman Joe Kennedy III. “The men and women of the Building Trades are the backbone to our strong economy, and I am proud to fight alongside them for fair wages, safe working conditions, and better benefits every day. I have stood with them since my first day in Congress and I will be proud to stand with them moving forward. It is an honor to have them with me in this race.”

The Massachusetts Building Trades Council is the latest in a list of over 60 labor organizations to endorse Kennedy in this race.