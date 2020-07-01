Two Rescued from Fire on Charles St.

Boston firefighters rescued two people on Wednesday, June 24, after a two-alarm blaze broke out at 98 Charles St.

According to WCVB-TV, Boston Fire received a call at around 7:30 a.m., regarding a fire at a five-story, 18-unit building Firefighters responded to the scene and led the two people down a fire escape to the street; one of those rescued was a 27-year-old woman who was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

BFD officials said the building sustained extensive smoke damage and water damage in the basement because of the blaze, which they believe started in a dryer in the basement.