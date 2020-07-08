Otis House Museum Receives Grant to Create ‘Virtual Visitor Experience’

The Otis House Museum will soon boast a “virtual visitor experience,” thanks to a grant from National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) CARES Act. “This project will significantly advance our commitment to sharing our historic sites and resources,” Vin Cipolla, president and CEO of Historic New England, which owns and operates the Otis House Museum, said in a statement. “This is one way we can use digital technology to be there for our communities.” Historic New England received a $300,000 federal grant to add new 360-degree interior photography to provide access to spaces not on public view such as attics, outbuildings, and other rooms. Besides the Otis House Museum, the project will benefit four other Historic New England properties – Casey Farm in Saunderstown, R. I.; Sarah Orne Jewett House in South Berwick, Maine; Rundlet-May House in Portsmouth, N.H.; and Roseland Cottage in Woodstock, Conn., as well as a Vermont project that will use material from “More than a Market: Finding Community in Burlington,” part of Historic New England’s Everyone’s History series, to “explore the role of food markets for immigrants in Burlington neighborhoods and will include contemporary and archival photographs, a tour of a present-day market, oral histories, and an overview of local immigration history,” according to a press release from Historic New England.