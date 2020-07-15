The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on July 16 at 5:00 p.m. in a Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81061136686

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

This hearing will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81061136686 or calling 1 (929) 205- 6099 and entering id # Meeting ID: 810 6113 6686 Password: 819572. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected] or via Twitter @bostonlandmarks.

I. Design Review Hearing

APP # 20.1067 BH 2 Park Street (Continued from 6/2020 Hearing)

Applicant: Don Mills; Mills Whittaker Architects

Proposed Work: At rear façade replace angled brackets with vertical supports (See Additional Items under Administrative review).

APP # 21.0004 BH 2 Park Street

Applicant: Don Mills; Mills Whittaker Architects

Proposed Work: At rear façade remove first and second floor exit door to fire escape and restore original windows in their place to match adjacent, remove second floor landing extension and extend guard rail to match adjacent. (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review) 116 Charles Street

APP # 21.0005 116 Charles Street

Applicant: Therese Driscoll

Proposed Work: At front façade, install piping to several windows.

APP # 21.0006 BH* 27 Bowdoin Street

Applicant: ESI Waterproofing & Masonry Restoration.

Proposed Work: Remove existing curb, gravel & soil, as needed, install cast in place 6” thick concreate slab, and install expansion joints. (See Additional Items in Administrative Review)

APP # 21.0007 BH 61 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Nicholas and Marjorie Greenville

Proposed Work: At rear façade, west wall, install small boiler vent.

APP # 21.0008 BH 7 Mount Vernon Place

Applicant: Monika Pauli; Pauli & Uribe Architects LLC

Proposed Work: At front façade, replace front door hardware, paint door and surround black, install light sconce on roof deck, install intercom system at rear door, install new copper exhaust cap on sidewall, install fire alarm bell and beacon on front façade, install one chimney exhaust, ERV supply and exhaust on roof.

APP # 21.0009 BH 34 West Cedar Street

Applicant: Monika Pauli; Pauli & Uribe Architects LLC

Proposed Work: Replace existing roof deck rail, posts, deck boards, relocate rails away from the street, remove existing HVAC equipment and replace it with a new condenser on rear ell roof, replace lattice fence on rear ell, replace existing pendant light at front vestibule, paint entry BM (Simple White) OC-117, Replace existing wood siding with flat seam copper on rear side of head-house.

II. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

► Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

►If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850 or [email protected]

APP # 21.0010 BH 54 Beacon Street: Paint all front façade trim in kind, paint shutters and front door BM Essex Green, repaint ironwork in BM Black. Repair shutters in kind with cedar wood slats as needed.

APP # 21.0006 BH 27 Bowdoin Street: Cut and repoint brick mortar, clean masonry after re-pointing, replace two copper down spouts in kind, seal perimeter of two bulkheads, seal and finish any voids on masonry sills in kind. (See Additional Items in Design Review).

APP # 21.0011 BH 49 Chestnut Street: Repaint existing shutters in kind, BM HC-135 (Lafayette Green). Repair shutters in kind.

APP # 21.0012 BH 73 Hancock Street: Repoint brick façade, repair lintels and sills, repaint front window and door black to match existing.

APP # 21.0013 BH 85 Mount Vernon Street: All facades; repaint window sashes and doors BM HC83 (Field Beige), BM HC-79 (Green Briar Beige) exterior trim, BM HC-187 (BM HC- 187). All colors have been previously approved.

APP # 21.0014 BH 99 Pinckney Street: At front façade, install pro-vita storm windows, black, on all front windows.

APP # 21.0004 BH 2 Park Street: At rear façade spot repair brick and brownstone masonry (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 17.797 BH 119 Tremont Street & 1 Park Street: Reconstruct the window wells along the east façade of the church; and replace the paired doors and transom at the 1971 Building with glass and bronze doors and transom window (Previous approval has expired).