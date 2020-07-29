Neighborhood Roundup

Virtual Lecture Looks Back at Images from Women’s Suffrage Movement

Join the Nichols House Museum and Professor Allison Lange for “Images in the Women’s Suffrage Movement”- a virtual lecture on the visual history of women’s suffrage – on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Since the nation’s founding, Americans have used images to define power and gender roles. Popular pictures praised male presidents, while cartoons mocked women who sought rights. Women’s rights activists like Sojourner Truth and Susan B. Anthony challenged these powerful pictures by distributing portraits that featured women as political leaders. Over time, suffragists developed a national visual campaign to change ideas about gender and politics and win voting rights. Lange, an assistant professor of history at the Wentworth Institute of Technology, will base the lecture on her book, “Picturing Political Power: Images in the Women’s Suffrage Movement,” published in May 2020 by the University of Chicago Press.

This virtual lecture is free, but there is a suggested donation of between $10 and $15. Attendees who R.S.V.P. the museum for the event will be emailed a link to attend the lecture on the day of the event. Visit nicholshousemuseum.org for more information.

Sing-Ups for Back-to-School Giveaway Now Underway

The Salvation Army is teaming up with Garden Neighborhood Charities—the philanthropic arm of the TD Garden—and the City of Boston to host its Ninth Annual Back-to-School Giveaway, with sign-ups now underway.

Registration is first-come-first-served and based on financial need. To be eligible, applicants must live in Boston/Suffolk County.

This year’s registration takes place through Aug. 18 by phone at 617-322-3875 and via email at [email protected] due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Receive a backpack filled with school supplies and hygiene products; distribution takes place on Aug. 18, 19 and 20.

Enrollment Open for Beacon Hill/Back Bay Girl Scout Troop 65321

Girl Scout Troop 65321, covering the Beacon Hill and Back Bay neighborhoods, is accepting enrollment for new scouts entering Kindergarten and first grade (fall 2020). Meetings are held on Monday nights, approximately once or twice a month, at the Advent Church on Beacon Hill. To enroll your daughter or for information on enrollment for other grades, e-mail Jill Hauff at [email protected]