Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association Affiliates

Every spring, the Beacon Hill Civic Association publishes its Annual Report covering the organization’s accomplishments during the past year, including the accomplishments of some of its affiliated organizations. We will be sharing some of those accomplishments here over the coming weeks.

Cambridge Street Community Development Corporation

The Cambridge Street Community Development Corporation (“CSCDC”) comprises representatives of groups interested in advancing Cambridge Street as a vital commercial destination and balancing commercial and residential considerations in its re-development, use and maintenance. The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a founding member of the CSCDC; other members include MGH, MEEI, Suffolk University and other large scale abuttors on Cambridge Street. By bringing residential, institutional and commercial viewpoints together, the CSCDC provides an interactive forum in which to address issues affecting Cambridge Street.

This past year, the CSCDC continued to maintain the median and sidewalk-based landscaping that helps the corridor serve as a gateway to the City of Boston. Emphasis was on the continued replacement of dead trees on the sidewalks and the maintenance of a strong, healthy landscape on the median of the street. The median benefitted from the daffodil planting of prior years and remains an attractive part of the streetscape. Additionally, CSCDC served as a forum for an ongoing discussion regarding the reuse of the small open area known as Mousey Park adjacent to North Anderson Street and other quality of life issues on the street.

Don’t Forget to Vote!

We have posted on our website, updated and comprehensive information for voting in the upcoming primary election here in Boston on September 1, 2020, as well as the deadlines for registering to vote and mailing in your ballot. The information on our website includes:

How to become a volunteer poll worker;

How to register to vote – and to check whether you are already registered;

How to vote early and where you can vote early in person near Beacon Hill;

How you can vote by mail and how you can track your mailed-in ballot – and what to do if you haven’t yet received your application to vote by mail;

How to vote in person on Election Day if you want to – and how to find out where you should go to vote in person.

Go to bhcivic.com for this voting information. And don’t forget to vote!

Upcoming BHCA meetings and Activities:

Events Committee Meeting – August 25 at 6pm. This meeting is virtual. Please contact the BHCA office for details.

Young Friends End of Summer Picnic – August 26 at 6pm. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/626411694938417 for details.

