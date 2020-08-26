Cheers Location at Faneuil Hall to Close After 20-Year Run

You’ll have to find somewhere else in Faneuil Hall to go where everybody knows your name after Sunday, Aug. 30, which brings the permanent closure of Cheers Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace after two decades in business at that location.

“Cheers Replica Bar has had a wonderful 20 years in the iconic Faneuil Hall Marketplace, one of America’s most cherished historic landmarks,” Tom Kershaw, chairman of the Hampshire House Corporation, which besides Cheers Faneuil Hall, owns and operates Hampshire House and the original Cheers Beacon Hill at 84 Beacon St., as well as 75 Chestnut and 75 Liberty Wharf, said in a press release. “I have faced, and pulled through, many kinds of downturns and upticks in the economy within the last 20 years Cheers Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace has been in business. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with no assistance from our landlord (Ashkenazy Acquisition Group), has made this current challenge insurmountable. “

Hampshire House Corporation also filed a compliant in U.S. District Court in Boston July 27 against its insurance providers – Allianz Global Risks United States Insurance Company, and two of their subsidiaries, Fireman’s Fund Insurance and Associated Indemnity Corporation – for denying business interruption claims from the losses its restaurants have sustained since mid-March due to the pandemic.

While Cheers’ Faneuil Hall – an exact replica of the bar set from the long-running NBC TV series “Cheers,” with seating capacity for 300 – will close, Hampshire House Corporation’s other establishments, including the original Beacon Hill location, which Kershaw opened as the Bull & Finch Pub in 1969 and was the inspiration for the classic sitcom, will remain in business.