REPS Now Offering Online Fitness Programming, In-Person Cycling Classes

REPS’ Beacon Hill location has adjusted to the pandemic by introducing online workout programming and resuming its in-house cycling classes – albeit in a more limited capacity than before.

The neighborhood fitness studio is now offering a wide range of virtual programming daily via Zoom, including classes with Renvil Damon, its owner and lead instructor, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 a.m.

These classes have been promoted only via word of mouth since their mid-March launch immediately after gyms throughout the Commonwealth were mandated to close down during the pandemic, Damon said, but the number of participants per class has already swelled from between three and seven to between 15 and 30 each session.

And it’s an interactive experience, Damon said, so all participants are required to log in so the instructors can track everyone’s progress and adjust their regimens in real time.

“I demonstrate the exercise, and let them go at their own tempo,” Damon said. “When people log on, they have to turn the video on, so I can make sure they have good form and execute the exercises the right way, and so that they maintain the proper muscle groups I want them to work.”

Participants have ranged in age from their 20s to 60s to date and followed a personalized regimen designed in such a way that, Damon said, “everyone across the board can execute.”

Damon added: “I’m caring for several different fitness levels. I tell them to go at their own tempo and apply modified formation so someone in their 60s can do the exercises the same way everyone else does.”

The cost is $10 for single drop-ins, and prorated weekly and monthly packages are also available; visit http://www.repsfitnessstudio.com/reps-beacon-hill for more information.

Also, REVS Beacon Hill has also brought back in-person cycling classes in its approximately 2,000 square-foot studio on the second floor of 1 Grove St., with Damon on hand as the instructor on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. (Classes with other instructors are also offered on Tuesdays at 5:45 p.m. [Matt] and Thursdays at 7 a.m. [Laura]; masks and gloves are mandatory at all in-person classes.)

While the number of participants has dropped to a maximum of five per class in keeping with social distancing guidelines, and the sessions tend to fill up quickly, REVS Beacon Hill has still managed to keep the cost down to $35 per class.

For those seeking a more individualized exercise regimen, Damon also offers personal training and can be reached via email at [email protected] while REVS sister studio, Beacon Hill Yoga (www.yogabeaconhill.com), located at 57 Phillips St., also has a wide range of programming.