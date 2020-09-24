Guide to Schools In and Around Boston Boston: Area Offers Wide Range of School Offerings for Kids of All Ages

A new academic year is just getting underway, but it’s already time for parents and guardians to begin thinking about options for next year, and with the Boston area’s wide range of top-notch independent, private and parochial schools, kids of all ages can find the one that well suits them while still staying local.

For small children just starting off on their educational journeys, the Beacon Hill Nursery School at 74 Joy St. has been a vital part of the downtown community since 1955.

With a commitment to high quality education since its inception, the mission of BHNS is to create a nurturing community that instills a lifelong love of learning, and its exceptional educators value play as purposeful and cherish children’s innate curiosity.

The warm and welcoming environment of BHNS includes two onsite playscapes, a dedicated library, seven classrooms and an indoor gym. Its curriculum has a strong emphasis on play, hands-on engagement, open-ended exploration, and social-emotional development. Enriched by weekly yoga and music classes, the program also nurtures and engages children in an environment that cultivates creativity and joy in learning.

The Junior Kindergarten program is designed to maintain the hallmarks of the play-based program for young children while offering increased structure, exposure to academic readiness skills, leadership opportunities and preparation for the transition to next schools.

In welcoming children back to physical programming this year, Director, Debra Sullivan, said she is proud of the resilience of faculty in re-imagining their programs “to maintain the magic of a BHNS experience while incorporating program elements that support social distancing and use space and materials in new and creative ways.”

Responding to the varied and changing needs of families, the school also offers robust Remote Programs this year for all students (age 2-6), an alternative means of delivering high-quality curriculum and maintaining community connections.

BHNS will hold Open Houses on Oct. 8 and Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m.; guest must pre-register on the school’s website.

All applications are due next Jan. 15, except sibling and legacy applications. which are due Nov. 15, while applications for the Remote Program for the 2020-2021 school year are still being accepted (call the school to inquire).

To learn more about BHNS, visit www.bhns.net or call 617-227-0822.

An integral and enduring fixture of Boston’s West End community since 1965, the Boston Children’s School at 8 Whittier Place in Charles River Park, was looking forward to celebrating its 55th birthday in the neighborhood this year, but instead decided to postpone the opening of school this fall in deference to public-health concerns.

“We are hopeful that we will be bringing our children back soon,” wrote Bob Langer, executive director, who serves alongside his wife Judy, the school’s programming director. “These are unusual times. There is no guide, there is no ‘User Manual’ or previous experience that anyone has had. We have to rely on science and, sometimes common sense, to navigate these difficult waters.

The Boston Children’s School is differentiated from other preschools by its multicultural, cognitive-educational programs, and it provides a quality-early childhood academic curriculum for children ages 2.9 to 7 in pre-school through kindergarten. The school has a teacher-to-student ratio of 8:1, as well as supplemental teaching staff who specialize in specific areas like gymnastics and music. It is also one of the only schools in the city to boast its own private playground – a state-of-the art facility replete with a fun house, a crawl-through structure and various “ride-on” vehicles.

BCS is now enrolling children for the 2021-2022 academic year, and Bob Langer wrote, “We will now look forward to celebrating the 60th. anniversary in 2025!”

To learn more about Boston Children’s School, visit bostonchildrensschool.org or call 617-367-6239.

The Charlestown Nursery School, a private nursery school located at 124 Main St. in Charlestown, offers innovative programing for ages 2 to 5 inspired by the principles of Reggio Emilia, which focus on a student-centered and self-guided curriculum.

Each classroom is a “learning lab,” with two master teachers and a parent helper, and offers myriad experiences, including sensory, gross and fine motor, early literacy and math skills, and dramatic play, music and visual art.

This year, in response to the public-health crisis, all classes, which have reduced capacities and adhere to social distancing, face coverings and other safety protocol, are taking place outdoors as long as the weather will permit – an approach that Kelly Pellagrini, the school’s co-director and co-founder, said was inspired by outdoor learning in Finland and “also New York City’s public schools, which took their classes outside in response to the Flu of 1918.”

Moreover, Pellagrini added, “To be able to learn alongside city skyscrapers, to be able to study foliage and trees in parks, to be able to pursue study with limitless sky and limitless possibilities is sort of what every educator dreams of. We talk about the world being a classroom and supporting children as being flexible problem-solvers in facing new challenges, and this is sort of the optimal moment to be providing education that will not only shape the next generation, but also make history.”

Early-admissions applications are accepted and reviewed continually from Nov. 15 to the following Jan. 30, while rolling-admissions applications are accepted anytime after Feb.1 on a first-come, first-served basis, and acceptance letters are typically sent to parents or guardians within 15 days.

To learn more about Charlestown Nursery School, visit charlestownnurseryschool.org or call 617-242-5159.

Park Street School, with its elementary school and administrative offices located at 67 Brimmer St., and preschool at One Park Street, offers academic programming for toddlers through Grade 6 grounded in Core Knowledge – a content-rich, skill-building curriculum.

The school, which was founded and established by Christian women and men, affirms each student’s intrinsic worth, teaches them how to respect others, and underscores the importance of compassion, integrity and generosity.

As part of this school year, which began Sept. 8 for in-person learning, and includes new, additional options for remote education, Park Street School has launched its new Artists in Residency program, which embeds a specialized educator in areas, including science, music, physical education, Spanish, art and drama, in one classroom to offer its students a more immersive and interactive experience. (These same instructors will simultaneously also be teaching other grade-levels virtually, said Kim Twitchell, director of communications).

Flexible Fridays is another new school initiative this year that allows elementary students to attend classes either in person or remotely. “It allows families some flexibility by allowing a parent to have their child stay home that day, which is nice,” Twitchell added.

Beginning Oct. 6 and continuing through December, “Take A Tour Tuesdays” will allow guests to virtually tour the school on Tuesdays while interacting with and asking questions of faculty members before the application due date next January.

Visit parkstreetschool.org or call the Brimmer Street elementary school and administrative offices at 617-523-7577 or the Park Street preschool at 617-523-4477 for more information.

The Belmont Day School is a pre-K through Grade 8 school located in Belmont, Mass., that thrives to create “a community of inspiring, bold, and remarkable learners and leaders” while instilling six core values in its students – respect, honesty, responsibility, caring, joy, and excellence—are integral to academic quality, creativity, fitness, and health.

Founded in 1927, the school has a 6:1 student-to-teacher ratio, with a curriculum emphasizing hands-on, interdisciplinary work that prepares graduates to go on to the high schools and careers of their choosing.

Belmont Day School is also committed to creating an equitable and inclusionary learning environment, with around 40 percent of students identifying as people of color.

A Lower School Open House takes place virtually on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., while the Middle School Open House is scheduled virtually for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Applications are due Jan. 11 of next year; to request an online information packet and begin the online application process, or for more information on Belmont Day School, visit Belmontday.org or call 617-484-3078.

St. John School, located at 9 Moon St. in North Square, in Boston’s North End, is a Catholic elementary and preschool that has served generations of children in the city since its inception in 1873.

“We’re a pre-K-Grade 8 Catholic school in the North End where academic excellence and faith meet,” said Claire Cassidy, the school’s principal.

St. John’s offerings for fifth- to eighth-graders include Italian language instruction, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs, woodworking classes, gardening and professional music classes, as well as a wide variety of extracurricular, after-school activities, while younger kids are taught the fundamentals of reading, writing and math, and also receive an introduction to technology.

St. John School, which is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, also offers rolling enrollment.

For more information, visit www.sjsne.com or call 617-227-3143 ext. 102 for more information.

The Fessenden School, is an all-male independent school for pre-K- Grade 4 (day school) and Grades 5-9 (day and boarding school) located at 250 Waltham St. in West Newton, has met the educational needs of boys since 1903.

“It’s a school that does a great job of combining the tried-and-true teaching approaches with leading-edge innovative techniques to fully prepare students for the unknown world they will inherit,” said Suzanne Murphy, the school’s director of marketing. “It’s really a school that allows boys to pursue their passions, whether it’s as a writer, an artist or an athlete, and it really does prepare students for the known future.”

Besides its state-of-the-art Center for Innovation, Fessenden also boasts a new performing arts and center, which opened last year, and with a 41-acre campus, the school year is now underway in person and at full capacity by making use of new areas as classroom space.

Fessenden is also one of only 12 schools invited to participate in NuVuX – a program “for students pursuing project-based learning,” Murphy said, that allows them to partner with NuVu – a Cambridge-based innovative school that was founded by MIT graduates

To learn more about The Fessenden School, visit fessenden.org, or call 617-954-5350.

Boston College High School in Dorchester is an all-male, Jesuit, Roman Catholic, college preparatory secondary school serving Grades 7-12 that was founded in 1863 and has historical ties to Boston College.

“I think one of the things that differentiates us from other schools is we’re a Jesuit school, and there is no other Jesuit school that families in the area that parents would be considering for their children,” said Charlie Drane, vice president of enrollment. “It’s important to know a Jesuit education is rigorous in terms of academics, but at the same time, we are equally concerned with developing the whole person.”

Drane added: “Our academic offerings are as strong as you’ll find at any high school, and it’s by pairing this with service, athletic and co-curricular offerings and advisory programs that we make sure a well-rounded individual leaves BC High, headed into the world.”

BC High is holding a virtual Open House on Nov. 8.

Applicants in all grades are required to take entrance exams (i.e. ISSE for seventh- and eighth-graders, and HSPT, SSAT, etc. for high school sophomores and juniors), and applications are due Jan. 3 for Grade 9; and Jan 31 for Grade 7, as well as Grade 8, 10 and 11 transfers.

Visit bchigh.edu or call 617-436-3900 for more information.

Founded in 1945, the Newman School, located at 247 Marlborough St. in Boston’s Back Bay, is an independent day school in the Catholic tradition for Grades 7-12.

The school offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program – an academically balanced curriculum that prepares students for college and beyond and that, according to Gayle Schafer, director of communications, is “highly regarded by colleges because it requires students to dig deeper through writing, presenting, analysis of material and reflection of their work so they are very well prepared for next level.”

Moreover, Newman School students must complete a service component, such as volunteering with a local nonprofit, to earn their diplomas, and which, Schafer said, “creates citizens who are globally and service-minded when they go out into the greater world.”

The Newman School, which is offering virtual open houses on Tuesday, Oc. 6 ; Wednesday, Oct. 14 ; and Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m., has rolling admissions and even has a few spaces available in some grades for the current school year as more of its International Students have opted to study online instead.

Visit newmanboston.org or call 617-267-4530 to learn more about the Newman School.

For tuitions costs and financial-aid information for any of the aforementioned schools, visit their respective websites.

Independent’s Guide to Schools:

School Listings

Virtual Learning Pod Program

Charlestown Boys and Girls Club

15 Green St.

Charlestown, Mass. 02129

617-242-1775

Charlestown Boys and Girls Club’s Learning Enrichment Program.

The Club will have an in-person, Learning Enrichment Program Pods with Staff for members in our facility this School Year starting Sept. 28th. The Club will host students for the upcoming school year and our staff will make sure they have a safe, secure and connected facility to learn in while in ‘virtual class’.

‘All Virtual’ Students preferred. Any questions, Please call the Club at 617-242-1775 or email at [email protected]