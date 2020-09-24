Happenings on Charles Street

When the Beacon Hill Business Association’s Sidewalk Sale returns to the neighborhood this weekend, the long-running and eagerly awaited event will likely take on new resonance by becoming a reunion of sorts for many in the community who won’t have seen one another since before the pandemic struck.

“I think it’s a great way to come together as a community again after many months of businesses being closed…and to meet and greet our neighbors once again,” said Lana Barakat, a Business Association board member and owner of December Thieves, a shop at 51 Charles St., that sells in high-end apparel, and home and lifestyle items, who is organizing this year’s Sidewalk Sale, with Jennifer Hill, a former Business Association board member and the owner of Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill at 46 Charles St.

The Sidewalk Sale is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26, and last year’s event included nearly 30 participating businesses.

“We think they’re will be a great turnout,” Barakat said in anticipation of this weekend’s event, which will require that all businesses and visitors maintain social distancing, wear face-coverings and adhere to other public-safety protocol.

“We’re doing it in a safe manner, given what’s going on,” she added. “We want make sure that businesses and people [adheres to] sanitation and safety precautions.”

In anticipation of the event, Barakat said, “I think it’s going to have a very positive effect on morale for businesses and the rest of the community.”

The Business Association will be promoting the event on Instagram, as well as tagging participating businesses and showing what happens behind the scenes. Follow along @historicbeaconhill.