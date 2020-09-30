COVID-19 Update for Beacon Hill

The COVID-19 infection rate in Beacon Hill and surrounding neighborhoods increased only 2.2 percent in one week according to the latest city statistics.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) on Friday Beacon Hill, as well as the North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown the infection rate rose 2.2 percent since last week. The last increase week over week was 4.6 percent.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Beacon Hill, North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown had an infection rate of 115.2 cases per 10,000 residents, up from 112.7 cases per 10,000 residents last Friday.

The number of confirmed cases in the area increased from 628 cases to 642 cases as of last Friday.

However, compared to other neighborhoods Beacon Hill, North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown have the second lowest infection rates among residents second to only Fenway.

Beacon Hill is also still well below the city’s average infection rate of 247.8 cases per 10,000 residents.

Last week the BPHC reported that 22,746 Beacon Hill, North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown residents were tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that only 1.2 percent of those tested were COVID positive. This was an increase of 33 percent from the 0.9 percent testing positive as reported last Friday.

Overall since the pandemic began 2.8 percent of Beacon Hill, North End, West End, Back Bay and Downtown residents were found to be COVID positive.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID-19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus rose nearly 3 percent last week from 16,703 cases to 17,186 cases. So far 14,174 Boston residents have fully recovered from the virus and one additional resident died last week bringing the total of fatalities in the city to 762.

During his daily press briefing on the virus Friday, Mayor Martin Walsh said Boston’s positive test rate is at 2.7%, roughly level with the week before.

“Our daily average for new positive tests is 49, down slightly from the week before,” he said. “We have seen a slight increase in our hospitalization numbers, but it has not crossed our threshold for major concern. We are monitoring it carefully, and the City will continue to bring resources to where they are needed.”

The Mayor said we need everyone to remain vigilant with face coverings, hand washing, and social distancing to help keep the numbers under control.

“On Monday of this week, Boston Public Schools kicked off the new school year with online learning for all students,” said Walsh. “I want to remind everyone that the plan is to gradually introduce in-person learning starting with the highest need students, and the youngest students.”

The Mayor said the city will only move forward with in-person learning if the COVID-19 data stays within a certain threshold, and will only hold in-person learning if Boston’s positive test rate is below 4 percent.

“We will continue to monitor all data closely, and make adjustments if needed,” he said.