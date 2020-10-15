Neighborhood Roundup

Virtual architectural tour explores five city landmarks

The House Museum Alliance of Downtown Boston presents “There’s No Place Like Home: A Virtual Architecture Tour” on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.

From Colonial to Federal to Victorian, the stylistic intricacies of the Paul Revere House, Otis House, Nichols House, Shirley Eustis House, and Gibson House will be highlighted.

Admire five landmark historic homes, experience four centuries of architecture, and explore three of the city’s iconic neighborhoods on this virtual tour that winds its way through picturesque Boston, making for one special experience from the safety and comfort of your own home.

This program is free, suggested donation $10-$15. Advance ticket purchase is required. Attendees will be emailed a link to access the program the week of the event.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/theres-no-place-like-home-virtual-architecture-tour-tickets-122431326393 to purchase tickets.

Hill House offering semi-private classes for family pods

Hill House, Inc., located at 127 Mount Vernon St., recognizes that many families have formed pods to keep groups smaller/reduce exposure.

To acknowledge that, Hill House is now offering semi-private classes and athletics for small cohorts of children. From art to science and Pre-K sports, there are open opportunities for you to come into the Firehouse at flexible times and enjoy the wide array of enrichment programs and athletics with the comfort of knowing who you’re in the class with in an individualized space. These semi-private classes are open to all ages and led by our trained staff. For further information and to sign up, call the Front Desk at 617-227-5838, or visit www.hillhouseboston.org.

Artists Reception, Exhibit at Barry Group Real Estate

The Barry Group Real Estate office at 98 West Cedar St. presents “Memoirs” – an exhibit of paintings by Patrick Anderson and Zoe Arguello – from November through next January, with an Artists Reception scheduled for Nov. 7, from noon to 4 p.m.