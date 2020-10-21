Boston Residents Have Until Oct. 24 to Register to Vote

While Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, is less than two weeks away, Boston residents still have until Saturday, Oct. 24, to register to cast their ballots.

City residents can register to vote by that date at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/, or if unsure of their voter status, can visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.

All voters also have the option of voting by mail in this election using either the paper form available at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/2020-Vote-by-Mail-Application.pdf or by instead enrolling in the state’s Mail-In Ballot Application System at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/preface.aspx.

Ballots can be submitted via mail using the provided pre-addressed, pre-stamped return envelope, or submitted in person at drop-off boxes located at City Hall at 1 City Hall Square ( use Main Entrance and Congress Street Entrance) and the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St, among other locations citywide, which are available at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleev/ev-find-my-election-office.htm. All mail-in ballots for registered Boston voters must be postmarked no later Nov. 3 and received at the Elections Department, One City Hall Square, Room 241

Boston, MA 02201, by Nov. 6 to be counted in this election.

Voters can also participate in early voting by casting their ballot in person until Oct. 30 at City Hall on weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., as well as the Copley Branch of the BPL on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.