Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Meet Eliza Greenberg!

Eliza joined the BHCA staff as Administrative Assistant on October 5th. She brings a rich background of studies and experience in management and events with Bachelor’s degrees in Management and in Hospitality & Tourism, combined with a desire to work for a non-profit and make a difference.

Her arrival was perfectly timed as we continue to work to keep our community connected and vibrant in a virtual way. We all look forward

to working with her as a vital part of our team.

Virtual Halloween on the Hill! As you know, the BHCA will not close the streets on Beacon Hill as in years past to keep everyone safe.

But our Events Committee has been hard at work to plan a different kind of Halloween celebration!

Please join us!

Virtual Halloween on the Hill for Kids will take place on Friday, October 30th at 4:30 PM. Spooky Halloween stories will be told, interactive games will be played, and more. Wear your costume to show your friends! Registration is FREE. Sign up at bhcivic.org.